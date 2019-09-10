Quantcast

Judge sets new sentencing date for Michael Flynn

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker September 10, 2019

WASHINGTON — A lawyer for Michael Flynn accused federal prosecutors of misconduct on Tuesday as a judge set a December sentencing hearing for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. The arguments from Flynn attorney Sidney Powell were the latest in a series of aggressive attacks on the foundations of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. ...

