Kaiser Permanente, unions reach agreement on new contract

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 25, 2019

Kaiser Permanente and a coalition of unions, including one that represents Maryland employees, have agreed to a new contract less than a week after the unions’ members voted to authorize an October strike. The new four-year contract will provide wage increases, career training and a workforce development fund. It will also ban the outsourcing of some ...

