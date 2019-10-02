Quantcast

Franchot calls on Hogan to speed up compensation plan for exonerees

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 2, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's comptroller called on Gov. Larry Hogan to speed up the pace of compensating five men who were wrongly incarcerated. Peter Franchot highlighted the situation at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting, noting that Maryland was recently ranked as the richest state in the country. He called on Hogan to quickly implement a plan ...

