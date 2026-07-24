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Will Maryland GOP lawmakers boycott special session? What they say

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Will Maryland GOP lawmakers boycott special session? What they say

The Maryland State House is shown on the morning of the first day of the 2026 General Assembly, Jan. 14, 2026. (Maximillian Franz/The Daily Record)

The Maryland State House is shown on the morning of the first day of the 2026 General Assembly, Jan. 14, 2026. (Maximillian Franz/The Daily Record)

Will Maryland GOP lawmakers boycott special session? What they say

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The official reason for the of the Maryland on Aug. 3 is for “Consideration of a constitutional amendment concerning congressional for a potential November ballot referendum.”

What that could mean in practice, however, has drawn sharp responses from both Senate Minority Leader and, on the local level, Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, both Republicans.

At stake could be the makeup of the Maryland congressional delegation, which currently has eight Democrats and only one Republican, Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore from District 1.

Delmarva Now has reached out to the Office of Gov. for a response.

On July 7, Moore released the following statement about the upcoming special session.

“For months, I have said that inaction is not an option and we cannot sit on the sidelines while voting rights, fair representation, and the foundations of our democracy come under attack across the country. I appreciate the General Assembly’s continued conversations and the agreement to come back to finish the work.

“Across the country, we are watching coordinated efforts to weaken voting rights, dilute Black representation, and bend the rules of democracy for partisan gain — at the very moment when core protections of the Voting Rights Act have been gutted and the right to fair representation is under assault. Until we have national redistricting reform, Maryland will not be caught flat-footed.

“My administration will work closely with the General Assembly as they consider legislation to ensure our state has the tools necessary to protect voters and defend fair representation. We are going to stay ready, stay focused, and make sure every Marylander has a voice in the future of our state.”

GOP leader clarifies, ‘Republicans are not boycotting’

Here’s what Hershey had to say in his statement sent to Delmarva Now:

“The Maryland Senate Republicans are not boycotting this Special Session. Democrats called this session to silence Republican voices in Maryland’s congressional delegation, and we have no intention of helping them accomplish that by staying home.

“The presiding officers may refuse to give us the opportunity to introduce legislation, but they cannot prevent us from talking about it. We will be in Annapolis standing up for the issues that matter most to Marylanders — lowering energy costs, reducing taxes, cutting vehicle registration fees, and fixing the broken self-directed care system for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Governor Moore appears far more focused on his own political future than on the affordability crisis facing working families. If Democrats insist on using this Special Session for political theater, Republicans will use it to remind Marylanders what their government should actually be working on.”

Giordano joins opposition to special session

Giordano announced her opposition to the upcoming Maryland General Assembly special session.

“Marylanders are looking to their elected officials to address the challenges they face every day — not to return to Annapolis for another politically charged debate over congressional district lines,” said Giordano. “Our priorities should be lowering energy costs, improving public safety, increasing housing opportunities, strengthening education, and supporting economic growth,” Giordano wrote in a statement shared with Delmarva Now.

As one of only three Republican county executives serving Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions, Giordano said in her release she believes it is important to advocate for fair representation on behalf of Wicomico County residents and the thousands of Marylanders whose voices deserve equal consideration.

“Every Marylander deserves meaningful representation in Congress,” she said. “Congressional districts should reflect communities of interest and constitutional principles — not predetermined political outcomes.”

Reporting by Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times / Salisbury Daily Times. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tags: Steve Hershey, Wes Moore, redistricting, General Assembly, special session
Tags: Wes Moore, Steve Hershey, special session, General Assembly, redistricting

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