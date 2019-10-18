Quantcast

FRANCISCO FERNANDO FIGUEROA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Rape Shield Law -- Cross-examination by defense A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Francisco Fernando Figueroa, the appellant, of sexually abusing K. ... The appellant challenges these convictions, presenting the following three questions: 1. Did the court below err by denying Appellant full access to the educational records and ...

