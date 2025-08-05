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S.M. v. D.C.

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S.M. v. D.C.

S.M. v. D.C.

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Contracts—Breach of Contract—Attorney Fees

The court found that Appellants did not meet their burden of proof to show that Appellees breached the contract or engaged in unfair trade practices, affirming the judgment in favor of Appellees.

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