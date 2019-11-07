Quantcast

Man ‘feeling whole’ year after penis transplant at Hopkins

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2019

More than a year after performing the world's most extensive penis transplant, doctors say their patient has recovered and reports "feeling whole" again.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo