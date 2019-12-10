Quantcast

Asylum cases clog dockets, outstrip attorneys’ ability to help immigrants

By: Louis Krauss December 10, 2019

Tensions were running high at Baltimore's Immigration Court, with more than 30 people packed into Judge Zakia Mahasa's courtroom, many facing the prospect of being deported. Most of those who stood before Mahasa appeared to be teenagers. Some came with parents or lawyers, but many, like Mandeep Singh, had no one by their side. “I can’t go ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo