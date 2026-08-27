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Baltimore attorney representing Secret Service spokesperson who is on leave

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Baltimore attorney representing Secret Service spokesperson who is on leave

Baltimore attorney representing Secret Service spokesperson who is on leave

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Gregg L. Bernstein is a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder. (The Daily Record file photo)
is a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder. (The Daily Record file photo)

The put its chief spokesman and two other non- employees on administrative leave in a investigation, the agency said.

The incident is being investigated by the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the agency said, declining to comment further.

“Our critical work demands that our workforce maintain an unwavering commitment to duty, honesty, and courage in all aspects of their jobs,” the agency said in a statement.

The spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, joined the Secret Service in 2022. He previously served as the lead spokesman for three large police departments, in Chicago, and Fairfax County, .

“Anthony Guglielmi is a professional of deep integrity whose decades-long public record of advocating for local, state and federal agencies speaks for itself,” a representative for Guglielmi, Gregg Bernstein of the law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, said in a statement. “He holds profound respect for the mission and work of the United States Secret Service and is cooperating fully and unequivocally with everything being asked of him.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Tags: law enforcement, Gregg L. Bernstein, Baltimore, virginia, misconduct, secret service

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Tags: secret service, misconduct, virginia, Baltimore, Gregg L. Bernstein, law enforcement

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