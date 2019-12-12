Quantcast

BPD sergeant facing 32-count indictment for alleged pattern of misconduct

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 12, 2019

A Baltimore police sergeant is accused of a pattern of harassing and forcibly arresting individuals who observed, filmed or commented on police activity over the course of months. Sgt. Ethan Newberg, a 24-year veteran of the department, was indicted Thursday on 32 counts of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, misconduct in office and a scheme to commit ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo