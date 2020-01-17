Quantcast

Judge scolds convicted fentanyl dealer, hands down sentence

By: Associated Press January 17, 2020

A federal judge handed down a 35-year-sentence on Thursday to a man convicted of dealing fentanyl, scolding him for being motivated by “pure greed.”

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo