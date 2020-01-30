Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Md. must end anomaly of judicial elections

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 30, 2020

Ten years ago we wrote: “Just as surely as the swallows annually return to Capistrano, each winter advocates for and against Maryland’s current system of electing circuit court judges line up to do battle in Annapolis.” Nothing has changed. Recently Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera once again advocated for a constitutional amendment that would abolish ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo