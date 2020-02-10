Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Douglass, Tubman take their place of honor in the Md. State House

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 10, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Bronze statues of two Maryland-born former slaves and leaders of the abolition movement Monday night joined a bronze likeness of George Washington in the Maryland State House. The statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass take their places within the historic Old House Chamber as part of an permanent interpretive history display designed to bring ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo