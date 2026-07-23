Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

5 law firms get payout from MD’s Key Bridge case. Here’s how much they made.

Contingency fee payout to be divided among firms that served as state's assistant counsel

Home >Latest News > Investigations >

5 law firms get payout from MD’s Key Bridge case. Here’s how much they made.

The remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River after a container ship collided with the span on March 26, 2024. (Mira Beinart/Capital News Service)

The remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River after a container ship collided with the span on March 26, 2024. (Mira Beinart/Capital News Service)

5 law firms get payout from MD’s Key Bridge case. Here’s how much they made.

Contingency fee payout to be divided among firms that served as state's assistant counsel

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • 5 make $167.8 million in contingency fees
  • Settlement with shipowners totals $2.25 billion
  • Only one of law firms based in Maryland
  • collapse killed six workers in March 2024

The five law firms serving as assistant counsel for Maryland in litigation over the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse will split $167.8 million in contingency fees after the state settlement with the shipowners, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The total contingency fees paid to the firms that were appointed to serve as assistant counsel for the state are slightly under 7.5% of Maryland’s $2.25 billion settlement with the owner and manager of the Dali, according to figures provided by Maryland Attorney General ‘s office Tuesday.

The decision on how to divvy up the $167.8 million payment was “left to the firms to determine,” a spokesperson for Brown’s office said.

Key Bridge: Everything you need to know

Attorneys at the five firms — Louisiana-headquartered Liskow & Lewis, APLC and Partridge LLC; the Lanier Law Firm and Kelley Drye & Warren LLP of New York; and -based Downs Ward Bender Herzog & Kintigh, P.A. — did not return requests for comment on the division of the fees. If the firms evenly split the total, each would receive over $33.5 million. 

The contingency fee was paid out of the $2.25 billion recovery from the state’s litigation against the Singaporean firms that own and manage the Dali, Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group. Although the final settlement agreement was signed in May, the shipowners didn’t immediately wire the funds: The state has said in court filings that the agreement was not “fully consummated” as of July 1. The state finally allowed its claims to be dismissed with prejudice as of July 10.

The law firms are expected to continue working with Brown’s office on litigation over the March 26, 2024, bridge collapse, which killed six workers in . The state’s settlement with Synergy and Grace Ocean also committed the state to pursue a claim against the ship’s builder, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and share any recovery from that claim with the shipowners.

Brown has not filed a lawsuit against Hyundai, though a spokesperson for his office reiterated Wednesday that the state “intends to pursue claims against Hyundai Heavy Industries for its fault and share of the State’s damages.” 

Key Bridge litigation is hard to keep track of. Here’s a guide.

Some of the private lawyers representing the state have already been compensated outside of the contingency fee arrangement, as “work related to claims against the state” is paid on an hourly basis, according to a spokesperson for Brown’s office. Maryland faces roughly $2 billion in claims alleging that negligence by state agencies contributed to the bridge collapse.

Invoices obtained by The Daily Record show that two firms, Partridge and Downs Ward Bender Herzog & Kintigh, both billed the state for 286.5 hours’ worth of work, totaling more than $126,000. In addition to the defense work, four of the five contractors have sent the state invoices to be reimbursed for more than $960,000 in .

Brown’s office picked them in 2024 out of a pool of nearly three dozen proposals involving 64 law firms.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City and County are continuing to pursue damages against Grace Ocean and Synergy. After settling with the state, the men who died in the collapse and several other parties, the shipowners moved to dismiss claims brought by the local governments and businesses that claimed economic damages. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar paused the planned civil trial last month to consider the shipowners’ motion for a judgment on the pleadings.

More money could be recovered from criminal proceedings against Synergy, which could face a potentially massive fine if convicted of conspiracy charges brought by the Department of Justice earlier this year. The criminal case is set to begin in fall of 2027.

A new bridge over the Patapsco River is expected to cost around $5 billion and be complete by 2030. The state is seeking contractors to rebuild the span, after exiting its contract with Kiewit Infrastructure.

Tags: hunt valley, James Bredar, litigation costs, anthony brown, Baltimore, law firms, Key Bridge, attorney's fees
Tags: Baltimore, anthony brown, litigation costs, law firms, attorney's fees, hunt valley, Key Bridge, James Bredar

Related Content

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court rules

A parent who legally surrenders a newborn to a state-designated “safe haven” could be found to have neglected […]

July 22, 2026

IMG_0579

Baltimore Police officer not liable for exoneree’s wrongful conviction, jury finds

A jury declined to find a Baltimore Police detective liable for an exoneree's wrongful murder conviction, prom […]

July 20, 2026

The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building is shown in Annapolis in 2004. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

MD Supreme Court had ‘no trouble’ deciding to remove Anne Arundel Judge Marc Knapp

The Maryland Supreme Court explained its reasoning Friday for removing Anne Arundel County Orphans' Court Judg […]

July 20, 2026

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Woman could lose home after paying debt, MD court rules; dissenters call out potential impact…

A Bowie resident could lose her home through a sheriff’s sale despite having paid all of the overdue fees she […]

July 17, 2026

Allison Green, chief of the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division, and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, left, announce charges on April 2, 2024, against Anne Arundel County Police Officer Alexander Rodriguez for an unauthorized, high-speed chase that resulted in the death of a Laurel man. (The Daily Record/Rachel Konieczny)

Anne Arundel, ex-officer sued over crash that killed Navy linguist

The family of a 21-year-old who was killed in a crash after an unauthorized pursuit by an Anne Arundel County […]

July 14, 2026

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Anne Arundel politician residency case: Court explains disqualifying Dove

The Maryland Supreme Court released its reasoning for disqualifying John Dove Jr., a candidate for a General A […]

July 13, 2026

Editors Picks

IMG_0103

MD employees union sues USM, Moore administration over raises

23/7/2026
The remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River after a container ship collided with the span on March 26, 2024. (Mira Beinart/Capital News Service)

5 law firms get payout from MD’s Key Bridge case. Here’s how much th[...]

23/7/2026
State Treasurer Dereck Davis (left) and Gov. Wes Moore (right) convene after a meeting of the Board of Public Works on Jan. 31, 2024, where each addressed news reports about a sale of the Baltimore Orioles. (Sapna Bansil/Capital News Service)

MD treasurer challenges judicial appointment process as not ‘a reflection [...]

22/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court [...]

22/7/2026
From left, House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready argue at a news conference in Annapolis on Nov. 13, 2025, that Gov. Wes Moore is bowing to national political pressure in his pursuit to review Maryland's congressional districts. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

MD special legislative session only getting new bills on redistricting, angering[...]

21/7/2026

Commentary

More News

IMG_0103

MD employees union sues USM, Moore administration over raises

23/7/2026
A pedestrian passes a "Help Wanted" sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

US weekly jobless claims plunge to lowest since 1969

23/7/2026
The Utz factory and headquarters at 900 High St. in Hanover, Pa., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (USA TODAY Network)

Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal

22/7/2026
State Treasurer Dereck Davis (left) and Gov. Wes Moore (right) convene after a meeting of the Board of Public Works on Jan. 31, 2024, where each addressed news reports about a sale of the Baltimore Orioles. (Sapna Bansil/Capital News Service)

MD treasurer challenges judicial appointment process as not ‘a reflection [...]

22/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16, 2026. (SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Judges’ pick for Seattle’s federal prosecutor sues Trump after ouste[...]

22/7/2026