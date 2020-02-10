Quantcast

Franchot announces ban of flavored e-cigarette products

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 10, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Comptroller Peter Franchot said Monday he will exercise his authority as the state's chief tobacco regulator and immediately ban the sale of disposable flavored e-cigarette devices in Maryland. The action comes days after the FDA announced a ban on some flavored nicotine products but exempted disposable devices that are quickly filling the void. The ...

