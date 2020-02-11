Compare Foods plans first Baltimore area location

Grocer Compare Foods plans to open its first store in the region at the Alameda Marketplace in northeast Baltimore.

Compare Foods plans to open by the end of March 2020 and employ a mix of 50 part-time and full-time employees. The grocer takes over a 24,560-square-foot lease from Shoppers Food, which recently closed after ownership said it would sell 13 stores and close four others in Maryland and Virginia.

Compare Grocers also plans a second Baltimore store at Anchor Square on Eastern Avenue and three locations in Prince George’s County, which were all acquired from Shoppers.

“Compare Foods is configured as a traditional grocery store, and there will be something for everyone in the surrounding community. Our operation is comparable to the former Shoppers but will also include a larger and more varied selection of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats,” Eligio “Leo” Pena, founder of Compare Foods said in a statement.

Compare Foods operates 100 stores in six states, and this deal, according to the company, is part of an expansion into the mid-Atlantic. The Alameda store will stock more than 50,000 grocery items, feature a hot buffet, and includes bakery and prepared foods area.

Other stores at the Alameda Marketplace include Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and Adventure Dental. Baltimore-based Leap Tide Real Estate Partners purchased the shopping center last year.

“We are extremely impressed with the entrepreneurial skills of the management of Compare Foods, who has demonstrated the ability to successfully compete with large supermarket chains head-to-head in an extremely challenging industry,” Aaron Loeb, vice president of Leap Tide Real Estate Partners said.