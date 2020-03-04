Quantcast

ABCs of impeachment with prior deposition testimony

By: Paul Mark Sandler March 4, 2020

Cleopatra Wilson’s infant daughter fell through a screen door from a second-floor apartment onto a cement balcony below, sustaining serious injuries. Wilson sued the landlord for negligence because he failed to repair the screen door. At trial, Wilson tearfully stares at the jury, testifying that she witnessed her child fall and was unable to prevent it. ...

