Amit Yoran



Chairman and CEO

Tenable

Tenable Chairman and CEO Amit Yoran leads one of the country’s top private cybersecurity firms from its Columbia headquarters, working to provide security solutions amid a new era of online vulnerabilities, according to the Tenable website.

Yoran worked as president of the internationally known network security company, Dell RSA, for more than three years before joining Tenable three years ago. He founded the network forensic product provider, NetWitness (which RSA later acquired) working for five years as its CEO, according to the website and his LinkedIn profile.

Yoran received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the United States Military Academy at West Point, followed by his master’s degree in computer science from The George Washington University.

He began his career at the U.S. Department of Defense and would later work as the national cybersecurity director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for one year under President George W. Bush. He served as founding director of the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) program.

Yoran also led Riptech prior to its acquisition by Symantec, where he worked as vice president of Worldwide Managed Security Services, according to the website.

He previously served on the board of directors for IBM Security Guardium, Guidance Software, Invincea Inc., and Cyota, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Yoran is considered a prominent influencer in the industry and is frequently a keynote speaker and media spokesperson on a range of online security issues, according to the Tenable website.

“His unique blend of public service and private enterprise experience informs his insights, thought leadership and engaging presentations,” the website states.