Sandy Spring Bank Foundation donates $600K to area hospitals

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2020

Sandy Spring Bank Foundation Inc. announced Thursday it is donating $600,000 to support local hospitals and health care providers in the fight against COVID-19. The Olney-based foundation is donating $50,000 to 12 community-based hospitals in the greater Washington region, including Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital, ...

