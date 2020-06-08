Quantcast

Morgan State announces fall 2020 reopening plans

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2020

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson Monday announced plans to reopen for the fall 2020 semester, including guidelines for health and safety, instruction and academics, life on campus and school personnel. Fall classes will begin Sept. 9. The last day for face -to-face classes will be the day before the Thanksgiving break, Nov. 25. Following ...

