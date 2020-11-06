Quantcast

GABRIELLE BUCK v. CECIL COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

Administrative law -- Dirt bike course -- Substantial evidence This appeal arises from a petition filed in the Circuit Court for Cecil County by Gabrielle Buck, appellant, requesting judicial review of a decision of the Cecil County Board of Appeals (the “Board”). In 2017, the Cecil County Division of Planning and Zoning (the “County”) issued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo