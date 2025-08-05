J.K.S. v. State of Maryland
J.K.S. v. State of Maryland
Unreported Opinions//July 10, 2026//
Criminal Law—Search and Seizure—Suppression
The circuit court did not err in denying Smith’s motion to suppress the fentanyl recovered from his person during a warrantless, sexually invasive search conducted in a public area.
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