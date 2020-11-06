McDaniel’s Interviewing Day 2020 for accounting majors a virtual success

It may not have been the traditional in-person Interviewing Day that accounting, economics and business administration students have known in the past, but the first half of interviewing day 2020 was no less successful with nine accounting firms holding 84 virtual interviews with 31 McDaniel accounting majors.

The second half of Interviewing Day continues in the spring when other majors in the economics and business administration department will have the opportunity to meet with employers for internships and jobs. This fall, despite the pandemic, accounting professor Kerry Duvall knew she had to find a way to give employers and accounting students the opportunity to meet.

The companies — many were represented by McDaniel alumni — were also eager to find a way for the event to go on, Duvall said.

On board for the accounting segment of the event, which is like speed dating with a career twist, were CliftonLarsonAllen; E. Cohen & Company with McDaniel College alumni Brad Thaxton and Antonio Rosanova; Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn P.A.; Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates with Jocelyn Diaz and Grace Hounsou; KatzAbosh; MKS&H; RSM with Mike Bucci; Salter & Co with Brian Norwitz and Jacob Shoenick; and Withum with Aaron Slaughter and Billy Thomas.

Employers received the students’ résumés a week before the event after Duvall found a way to surmount the obstacle of not being able to meet with the students and go over their resumes in person. Still she reviewed and offered feedback on each résumé before sending them off to the potential employers.

