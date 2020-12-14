Dr. Melissa Trovato | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute promoted Melissa Trovato, M.D., to the position of director of rehabilitation.

In this role, Trovato will oversee all medical operations related to pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as serve as a liaison with the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine while also working closely with the Institute’s future vice president of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

With more than 20 years of experience at the Institute, Trovato began her career as a pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation fellow and then became a faculty member in 2001. Throughout her time at Kennedy Krieger, she has taken several leadership roles, serving as the director of inpatient rehabilitation, director of the Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Fellowship, and chair of the Medical Staff Health Information Management Committee. Most recently, in the fall of 2019, Trovato was named the interim director of rehabilitation at Kennedy Krieger, a position that led her to her current role.

Trovato received a Bachelor of Science from Salem College and a medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. She completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Sinai Hospital-Johns Hopkins School of Medicine residency program in 1999.

She is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, with a subspecialty certification in pediatric rehabilitation medicine. She serves as a program surveyor for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and is a member of the American Association of Physiatrists, American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology.

