John Barnett | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

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Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company has announced the appointment of John Barnett as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 23, 2026. Mr. Barnett brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to Chesapeake Employers.

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