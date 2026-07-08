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Alaina Liberto | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

    July 8, 2026//

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Alaina Liberto | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

Alaina Liberto | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

    July 8, 2026//

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2×2-Final-Chesepeak-Employers-April-2026-DSC_0705-Copyright-Coyle-StudiosChesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company announced the promotion of Alaina Liberto to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer (SVP, CIO), recognizing her long-standing leadership and continued impact on Chesapeake Employers’ technology strategy.

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