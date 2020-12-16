Quantcast

Negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 economic aid bill

By: Associated Press By Andrew Taylor December 16, 2020

WASHINGTON — Congressional negotiators closed in Wednesday on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that would deliver additional "paycheck protection" subsidies to businesses, $300 per week jobless checks, and $600 or so stimulus payments to most Americans. The long-delayed measure was coming together as Capitol Hill combatants finally fashioned difficult compromises, often at the expense of ...

