Baltimore to expand efforts to help Latinos during pandemic

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano December 18, 2020

Officials in Baltimore are expanding efforts to reach Latinos during the coronavirus pandemic to try to lessen the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has inflicted upon that community of residents. The measures announced Friday include increasing bilingual public messaging on preventing infection, getting tested and isolating. Officials will also add culturally and linguistically competent contact tracers and ...

