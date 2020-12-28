Quantcast

Last Potomac ferry shuttered by lawsuit

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 28, 2020

A historic ferry that was the last of what once had been scores of ferries carrying passengers and vehicles over the Potomac River between Maryland and Virginia is shutting down. White’s Ferry announced Monday that it is ceasing operations, effective immediately, following a Virginia circuit court ruling that the ferry could not legally dock on the ...

