US consumer credit up 4.4% in November, best in 5 months

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger January 8, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose 4.4% in November, its strongest showing in five months, led by strong gains in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card borrowing. The Federal Reserve said Friday that the rise represented an increase of $15.3 billion, the best showing since June. Borrowing had risen $4.5 billion ...

