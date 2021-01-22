Quantcast

Judge says Amazon won’t have to restore Parler web service

By: Associated Press Matt O'Brien January 22, 2021

Amazon won't be forced to immediately restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app, which is favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said she wasn't dismissing Parler's "substantive underlying claims" against Amazon, but said ...

