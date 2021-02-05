Quantcast

Virginia House joins Senate in voting to end death penalty

By: Associated Press Sarah Rankin February 5, 2021

Virginia moved another step closer to ending capital punishment on Friday when the state House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty.

