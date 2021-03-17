Quantcast

Baltimore City Community College to update digital operations

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

Baltimore City Community College Wednesday selected Reston, Virginia-based Ellucian to modernize its digital operations to improve the overall student and employee experience. Using Ellucian Banner, a cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, BCCC will integrate its systems to improve workflows and core operations across financial management, human capital management, financial aid, customer service and the College's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo