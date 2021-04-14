Quantcast

Lockheed Martin wins 2 awards for initiative to hire veterans

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021

Lockheed Martin won two Rally Awards from CRM recruiting technology company Avature for its Handshake 2 Hire recruitment initiative aimed at driving veteran engagement. The awards of Best Use of Recruitment Marketing Technology and Best Recruitment Marketing Campaign for the Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company came after a yearlong campaign to enhance their recruitment process to help service members ...

