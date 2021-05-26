Quantcast

4th Circuit says evidence in zipped backpack not admissible

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Peter Vieth May 26, 2021

RICHMOND, VA -- A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision on the significance of placing items in a zipped-up backpack suggests a backpack could be a safe harbor in the right circumstances. The court examined whether police can search an arrestee’s backpack when the arrestee was handcuffed and lying face down on the ground. The warrantless search ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo