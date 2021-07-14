Quantcast

Md. to reinstate job search requirement for federal unemployment insurance claimants

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson Wednesday announced the work search requirement will be reinstated for all federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) unemployment insurance claimants this Sunday. The work search requirement was already reinstated for regular state unemployment insurance claimants on July 4. To complete the work search requirement, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo