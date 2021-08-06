Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hany Sherif | Leadership Howard County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, hired Hany Sherif as the organization’s accountant responsible for preparing financial reports to track assets, liabilities, profit and loss, tax liabilities and other financial activities. Sherif brings over 20 years of diverse financial management and accounting experience in both the public ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo