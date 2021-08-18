Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL C. WORSHAM v. RAYMOND C. CARNEY, et al (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2021

Civil litigation -- Telephone Consumer Protection Act -- Motion for telephone records Michael C. Worsham (“Worsham”), appellant, filed a complaint against Raymond C. Carney (“Carney”) and Carbro Sales & Survey, LLC (“Carbro”), appellees, in the Circuit Court for Harford County, alleging violations of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (“TCPA”), 47 U.S.C. § 227 et seq., ...

