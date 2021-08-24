Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SIMPLi secures initial seed round funding (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

SIMPLi, the Baltimore-based ingredients brand, announced Tuesday it has secured an initial seed round of funding. The funding round was led by the Abell Foundation, which invests in Baltimore-based companies that offer attractive returns and environmental and social benefits. Other funding included  backing from like-minded companies and investors including Seth Goldman, co-founder of Eat the Change and Honest ...

