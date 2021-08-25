Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Most rental assistance for those at risk of eviction has not gone out, feds report (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Casey August 25, 2021

Only 11% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance has been distributed, the Treasury Department said, the latest sign the program is struggling to reach the millions of tenants at risk of eviction.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo