By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support nonprofit organizations in Howard County, named Kimberly Prescott chair of the board of trustees. Prescott is the founder and president of Prescott HR, a full-service human resources firm in Columbia that helps organizations hire and manage employees. After two years as vice chair, Prescott replaces ...

