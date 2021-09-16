Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frostburg State University receives $1.48M from POWER Initiative  (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2021

Frostburg State University was awarded $1,480,979 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the Western Maryland Advanced Technology Center at FSU Innovation Park, the ARC announced Thursday. The park will help establish a Waste-to-Value (W2V) Center of Excellence, a Remote Work Center, the Renewable Energy Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program and the Center for Advanced Product Design and Manufacturing ...

