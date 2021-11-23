Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County officer convicted of rape sentenced to house arrest (access required)

By: Associated Press November 23, 2021

A Baltimore County police officer convicted of rape has been sentenced to four years in prison but can stay on home detention pending an appeal, a judge ruled.

