Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Professionals can be subpoenaed despite consumer law exemption, Maryland court says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 16, 2021

Though exempt from the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, licensed professionals must obey subpoenas from the attorney general, Maryland appeals court rules.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo