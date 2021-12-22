Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Gun rights groups renew high court challenge to Md. assault weapons ban (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 22, 2021

Gun rights advocates are again urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Maryland’s ban on semiautomatic assault-style weapons, with the possibility that a reconstituted and more conservative court will review the lower court decision it left undisturbed  four years ago. In papers filed with the justices last week, the advocates said the state’s prohibition on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo