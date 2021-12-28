Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ravenell found guilty of money laundering but not other charges; Treem acquitted (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 28, 2021

A jury convicted Baltimore defense lawyer Kenneth W. Ravenell of laundering money for a marijuana trafficking organization but acquitted him of all other charges.

