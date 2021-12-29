Aisha Braveboy

State’s Attorney

Prince George’s County

After being elected State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County in 2018, Aisha Braveboy wasted little time making changes in how individuals and cases are handled.

She decided that the office would no longer require cash bail for pre-trial release in cases where the person is not a danger to society and doesn’t pose a flight risk – a change designed to ensure that people who can’t afford bail don’t languish in jail.

She also reorganized her Juvenile Justice Unit and created community partnerships to help end the “school-to-prison pipeline,” and created a Public Integrity Unit, to focus on police misconduct, excessive use of force and corruption cases.

Before being elected state’s attorney, Braveboy served as manager of government affairs for Children’s National Health System and worked for Gabriel J. Christian and Associates, where she represented clients in criminal and civil matters. She also was general counsel for the Community Public Awareness Council (C-PAC), a community-based juvenile diversionary program that has diverted more than 5,000 students from the criminal justice system.

Braveboy was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007 to 2015, where she served as chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Subcommittee and chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland, College Park and her law degree from Howard University School of Law.

As state’s attorney in Prince George’s, she succeeded Angela Alsobrooks, who was elected county executive.