Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan announces plans to open more COVID testing locations around the state (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 6, 2022

Nearly a dozen new coronavirus test sites will be operational next week as state and local officials seek to ease overtaxed emergency rooms around Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement, which includes 10 sites at hospitals around the state. An additional site will be opened in Baltimore. "We don't need to go to an emergency room ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo