Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMCP, Towson expand their COVID-19 booster requirements (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 10, 2022

Since the University System of Maryland’s Friday announcement that it would require its residential students to receive COVID-19 booster shots for the upcoming spring semester, several USM institutions have made further announcements regarding booster shots and other COVID-19 safety measures. Most notably, the USM’s two biggest universities — its flagship school, the University of Maryland, College ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo