BGE Home changing name to Constellation Home

Baltimore-based energy company Constellation announced Thursday its Maryland-based home services business, formerly BGE Home, is changing its name to Constellation Home.

The name change is the result of Constellation’s separation from Exelon on Feb. 1. Constellation Home will remain headquartered in the Baltimore area.

Shortly following the separation, Constellation Home initiated the brand transition with customer communications and marketing highlighting the change. The company will progressively shift to its new logo and colors, including on signage, work wear and fleet vehicles, over the next several months. During the transition, customers can expect to see both the new and old names.

To familiarize customers with the new name, the BGE Home website will clearly identify the brand change and remain active until the Constellation Home website is ready for Maryland customers later this year. Both sites make customers aware of the name change and provide assurance that they are interacting with the same company they have relied on for nearly 30 years.

Constellation is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and the leading competitive retail supplier of power and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the United States. Its generation fleet powers more than 20 million homes and businesses and is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is 90% carbon-free.

Constellation has set a goal to eliminate 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing its diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest carbon-free nuclear fleet. Constellation’s family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100.